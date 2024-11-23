Wayanad: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) faced a major setback in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, with candidate Sathyan Mokeri losing by a significant margin of 71,616 votes compared to the previous general election.

The results, announced on Saturday, highlighted the impact of intra-party conflicts, lacklustre campaign efforts, and a drop in polling percentage.

Sathyan Mokeri secured 2,11,407 votes, a sharp decline from the 2,83,023 votes garnered by CPI candidate Annie Raja in the Lok Sabha elections against Rahul Gandhi. According to CPI district secretary E J Babu, the LDF’s vote share dipped across all seven legislative constituencies in Wayanad.

"Not only for us, but all political parties also saw a decline in votes," he said, attributing the trend partly to reduced voter turnout. He assured that the party would investigate the factors contributing to the drop, adding, "There is a perception among voters that this election was imposed on them."

Lack of unity and campaign issues

Political circles pointed to visible disinterest among CPM cadres during the campaign and polling. Many CPM workers abstained from both activities, reflecting internal discontent within the LDF. In Wayanad, longstanding tensions between CPI and CPM further disrupted campaign cohesion.

Reports indicated that some CPM workers deliberately refrained from voting to "teach CPI a lesson," contributing to the poor performance of the LDF candidate. E J Babu, the current CPI district secretary, is a former CPM leader who left the party after protracted internal disputes. In recent years, several disgruntled CPM workers in Wayanad have shifted their allegiance to CPI, exacerbating the internal divide.

UDF leverage and Priyanka Gandhi’s impact

Adding to the LDF’s troubles, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led an aggressive campaign for the UDF, striking a strong chord with women and young voters. Unlike Rahul Gandhi, who had to navigate stringent security measures during his campaign, Priyanka engaged freely with the electorate, enhancing her connection with the masses.

The contrast between the candidates’ campaign styles also played a crucial role. In the last election, Annie Raja led a proactive and well-organised campaign, securing broad support from CPM cadres.

In contrast, Sathyan Mokeri’s low-key and reserved approach failed to energise the LDF’s voter base. The cumulative effect of internal conflicts, uninspiring leadership, and the UDF’s strategic campaigning contributed to the LDF's dismal performance in Wayanad.