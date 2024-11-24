Thiruvananthapuram: NDA Vice-Chairman Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan strongly criticised the leadership of the BJP in Kerala over the party’s poor performance in the recent bypolls. Taking to social media, Chandrasekharan likened the BJP in Kerala to a horse without a bridle, urging the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take control of the party.

"There are significant shortcomings in the activities of both the BJP and the NDA in Kerala. I am not pointing fingers at any individual leader in particular, as there are several people responsible, including the core committee. All must share the blame. While the party celebrates victories in other states, why is it so difficult to replicate this success in our own state? It is high time the state leadership undertook serious introspection," Chandrasekharan said.