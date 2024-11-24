Kannur: CPM Central Committee member EP Jayarajan on Sunday accused the UDF of aligning with radical groups to win the Palakkad assembly bypoll. Reiterating the statements of CPM state secretary MV Govindan and Minister MB Rajesh, he termed the UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil’s win as a victory of communalism.

“The UDF tactfully used the split in the BJP to woo voters. Those who opposed Krishnakumar worked for the UDF in Palakkad. At the same time, radical groups that aim to transform India into an Islamic state, like SDPI, Jama'at-e-Islami, and the Popular Front, supported the UDF in this election. The UDF won the Palakkad seat by upholding a policy of communal appeasement. So, we should consider the UDF's win as the victory of communalism,” Jayarajan said.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the people's decision to reject the BJP in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Law P Rajeeve echoed similar views while speaking to the media about the UDF's win in the Palakkad assembly bypoll. Addressing the media, the minister emphasized that the BJP should assess its declining vote share in the bypoll.

UDF candidate Mamkootathil secured 58,389 votes, defeating BJP’s C Krishnakumar, who garnered 39,549 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ADVERTISEMENT

LDF candidate P Sarin, the former digital media convener of the KPCC who switched to the Left after the party announced Mamkootathil’s candidacy, finished third with 37,293 votes.