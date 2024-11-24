A mini-bus carrying 19 Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka overturned at Cheruthazham, Kannur, on Sunday morning, causing minor injuries to the driver. The passengers, all from Tavarahalli in Hassan, Karnataka, were returning home after visiting Sabarimala.

The driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the accident, said Pariyaram Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shyju. "The driver sustained minor injuries, received basic treatment at Pariyaram Medical College, and was discharged soon after," he said.

The vehicle also knocked down a KSEB pole on the roadside, breaking it. The passengers paid the required fine to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and no case was registered, the cop added.

The pilgrims remain in Kannur as the bus (KA 468411), undergoes repairs. They are expected to continue their journey once the vehicle is ready, the ASI added.