Kozhikode: BJP Kerala president K Surendran, here on Monday, said that only the party's central leadership can decide on his resignation. Addressing the media, Surendran pointed out that, as the president of the party, he would like to take responsibility for the poll debacle. However, he added that defeat and loss in elections are a collective responsibility of the party.

“Party activism should be audited properly. The central committee would decide whether I should continue as the state chief or quit the post,” he said.

Meanwhile, he dismissed the rumours about Sobha Surendran's role in the defeat.

“No one can wreck BJP. Public statements of party members will be examined. No one in the party attacked me, and I’m sure no one should take such a step. BJP has a proper system for the selection of candidates. The party assigned Kummanam Rajasekharan to choose the candidates. He recommended three names after an opinion poll. Among the three, two refused to contest while attending an election committee meeting. C Krishnakumar was also reluctant to face the polls, but he was selected as there was no other choice,” said Surendran rubbishing allegation on his fielding Krishnakumar as his nominee.

He argued that there were no lapse in the selection of candidates.

“A parliamentary board, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, had examined the list of candidates. Krishnakumar had increased the party's vote share from 3,000 to 50,000 in Malampuzha. Being a disciplined party member, he agreed to contest the polls,” he added.

It is reported that BJP's defeat in the Palakkad assembly bypolls triggered a rift within the party. A group of leaders openly criticised Surendran for choosing Krishnakumar as the party candidate. Palakkad municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan also argued that the party's decision to field Krishnakumar backfired in the polls.