Kannur: A major theft occurred at the residence of KP Ashraf, a wholesale rice trader, near the KSEB office in Valapattanam on Sunday. Burglars took off with 300 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1 crore cash from the residence of KP Ashraf, a wholesale rice trader. The family was away attending a wedding in Madurai.



The burglars broke into the bedroom locker where the valuables were stored. When the family returned home late last night, they found that they had been robbed. The intruders gained entry by cutting open the grill of the kitchen window.

The locker keys had been kept in a wardrobe in the bedroom. The burglars broke open the wardrobe, retrieved the keys, and accessed the locker. CCTV footage from a front-facing camera revealed three individuals scaling the compound wall and entering the premises.