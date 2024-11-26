Kozhikode: In the wake of the BJP’s bypoll defeat, posters targeting state president K Surendran and senior leaders V Muraleedharan and P Raghunath have surfaced across various parts of Kozhikode city. The posters, under the banner "Save BJP," accuse the trio of being part of a "Kuruva gang" within the party.



The message on the posters reads, "V Muraleedharan, K Surendran, P Raghunath are the Kuruva gang of BJP. Remove them to save the party." Some posters were even affixed above the BJP district committee office board. Sources suggest that these posters were put up late at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Police were recently in hot pursuit of a gang of robbers belonging to the Kuruva community in Tamil Nadu for a series of thefts which took place in Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

The posters appeared shortly after BJP state president K Surendran’s press conference, where he stated that the central leadership would decide whether he should step down. Surendran also proposed an audit of his performance, adding that the party would decide his future. Following the press conference, the BJP imposed a gag order on public comments by party members.