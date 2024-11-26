Kozhikode: The survivor of the Pantheerankavu domestic abuse case has been admitted to hospital after allegedly being assaulted again at her husband's residence. Neema (26) is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The woman claimed that her husband, Rahul P Gopal, assaulted her even while they were being transported in an ambulance, Manorama News reported. Rahul is currently in preventive custody.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Pantheerankavu CI Biju Kumar G said: "The accused is in preventive custody at present. Further charges will be filed against him based on the woman's statement." He further stated that the woman is in stable condition now.

The domestic violence case first surfaced in May when the woman’s family visited Rahul’s residence for a post-wedding ceremony. Noticing bruises on her body, her family questioned her, leading to revelations of repeated assault.

She alleged that Rahul had brutally beaten her and even tried to strangle her with a mobile charger cable, accusing her of infidelity. Following this, her family filed a complaint at the Pantheerankavu police station. The woman, declaring her decision to end the week-long marriage, accused Rahul and his family under Sections 324, 498A, 307, and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a surprising development, the woman later withdrew her allegations, posting a video on social media claiming that Rahul was innocent and that her accusations were false. She expressed guilt and said her claims had been fabricated. This withdrawal came just as the police were preparing to submit a chargesheet in the case.