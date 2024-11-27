Mananthavadi: The Kerala Forest Protection Staff Association (KFPSA), an internal body for forest protection personnel, has voiced strong objections to the swift and unconsidered disciplinary actions taken by the department against officials involved in the demolition of three tribal huts at the Begur Forest Range within the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday, as part of their official duties.

The Forest Department issued an order dismissing T Rajan, the Section Forest Officer of Begur Range, on Tuesday, following widespread protests against the demolition. The issue gained public attention when tribal organisations and local representatives such as Kalpetta MLA T Siddique led an agitation on behalf of the affected families. This led to the intervention of Forest Minister AK Saseendran and Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare OR Kelu.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the KFPSA has formally protested at higher levels against the action and issued a warning of open protests if the state government continues with such an approach, which they consider anti-employee.

The association stated that the demolition had been carried out with the full consent of the tribal residents. According to the KFPSA, the officials were merely executing a decision made by the higher echelons of the Forest Department and were simply performing their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KFPSA also expressed concern that misleading information circulating on social media had negatively impacted the reputation of the entire forest protection staff. The organisation strongly condemned the negative propaganda against the forest officials and cautioned the state government to refrain from taking hasty disciplinary actions, which they believe could undermine the morale of the forest protection personnel.