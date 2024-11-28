Kochi: Seventy-five people, most of them students from Kozhikode, were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamaserry following suspected food poisoning during their picnic on Wednesday. The students from Karunyatheeram Special School, Kattippara in Kozhikode, were in Kochi along with caretakers, who also had to take treatment. There were 104 members in the team.

They were taken to the hospital by 10.30 pm. A special ward was set up for the patients. Hospital Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan informed that the condition of the patients was stable. Health Minister Veena George had instructed the superintendent to take steps to ensure emergency care for the patients.

School manager Babu, who was with the team, said that the students started having difficulties after having food from onboard a boat at Marine Drive, Kochi. Police registered a case over the complaint of the school authority. The staff at the boat claimed that food delievered by a catering team was served to the students and others on the trip.

Manorama News reported that the students and others recovered from the health issues and left for Kozhikode on Thursday morning.