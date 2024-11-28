Kozhikode: A shocking night robbery took place in Kozhikode's Koduvally on Wednesday around 10.30 pm leaving a gold merchant injured. A gang of four men in a white Swift car attacked the merchant VR Baiju from Manipuram in Koduvally and robbed of gold weighing 1.75 kilograms. According to Baiju, the looted gold was worth Rs 1.25 crore. Baiju was attacked by the gang when he was leaving his gold manufacturing unit at Muthambalam on his two-wheeler around 10 pm.

As per Baiju's complaint, the robbers chased him in their car and knocked down his two-wheeler. Later, they threatened him at knifepoint and looted the gold ornaments.

Koduvally Police launched a probe into the robbery after registering the FIR over Baiju's complaint. The Circle Inspector told Onmanorama that CCTV footage on the stretch of road where the crime took place is being collected.