Palakkad: A 40-year-old woman from Mysuru who was sleeping near a waiting shed was crushed to death after a speeding lorry toppled and fell over her at Alamkadavu bus stop near Chittur in the early morning hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Parvathy. Three others - Krishnan (70), his wife Savithri (45), and their son Vinod (25) - were injured in the accident. Parvathy was the daughter of Savithri's sister.

Police arrested the lorry driver and launched an investigation. The body has been shifted to the nearest hospital. Police said the lorry driver swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting a wild boar that suddenly crossed the road. It was a curve, and the vehicle lost balance, rammed a shop, overturned and fell over the woman, said a police official at Chittur station. The driver was subjected to a medical examination, and he was not found drunk, police said.

The vehicle, which was carrying chicken, was headed to Chittur from Anchammail. The driver was slapped with charges dealing with dangerous driving and causing death by negligence.