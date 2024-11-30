Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the official logo for The Summit of Future, Kerala 2025, in a ceremony at the Chief Minister's Office. The event, organised and hosted by Jain University, Kochi, will take place from January 25 to February 1 and focus on advancing education, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the summit is designed to shape Kerala's role in the global future. The event will feature seven thematic tracks: Future Education, Future Technology, Future Earth, Future Creative, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Future Green, and a Cultural Festival.

The summit aims to inspire collaboration and innovation across a range of critical sectors, including education, technology, environment, renewable energy, creative arts, politics, and agriculture.

The key event will take place at prominent venues such as the Jain University Kochi campus, Kochi Infopark, and the KINFRA International Convention Centre. Participants will have access to various events, masterclasses, workshops led by global experts, and expos showcasing the latest in robotics, AI, and emerging technologies. Evening sessions will feature cultural performances by renowned international artists.

A major highlight of the summit will be the Future Tech Expo, modelled after global events like GITEX. The expo will showcase Kerala's immense potential as a technological powerhouse, spotlighting advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and green technologies. It promises to position Kerala as a forward-thinking state, ready to tackle the challenges of the future.

Dr Tom Joseph, Director of New Initiatives at Jain University, Kochi, said the summit was conceptualised to achieve sustainable development across sectors ranging from agriculture to technology, thereby fostering a safe and secure society. He stated that the Summit of Future, Kerala, would transform Kochi into a hub of future ideas.

Dr J Latha, Vice-Chancellor of Jain University, Kochi, stated that the summit would discuss future education, technology, environment, creative arts, entrepreneurship, and innovation as part of the sustainable development goals.

With over 100,000 participants expected, the summit aims to be a dynamic platform for innovation, dialogue, and action. It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to explore new opportunities for collaboration, paving the way for Kerala's transformation into a future-ready state.

For more information and updates, visit: www.futuresummit.in