Kannur: Kerala police confirmed the arrest of a suspect on Monday in connection with the recent Valapattanam theft, where Rs 1 crore in cash and 300 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a house. The Valapattanam police told Onmanorama that additional details about the accused and the probe would be disclosed later in the day. A special investigation team formed by Kannur rural police has been handling the case.

The burglary happened at the residence of K P Ashraf, a wholesale rice trader, near Valapattanam railway station. The family had been away for several days, attending a private function when the incident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon returning on November 24, Ashraf discovered the valuables missing and filed a complaint the following day. The burglars broke into the house by cutting the grill of a kitchen window and accessing the locker in the bedroom. They found the locker keys inside a wardrobe, which they had broken open.
CCTV footage captured three individuals scaling the compound wall and entering the premises.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.