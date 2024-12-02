Kannur: Kerala police confirmed the arrest of a suspect on Monday in connection with the recent Valapattanam theft, where Rs 1 crore in cash and 300 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a house. The Valapattanam police told Onmanorama that additional details about the accused and the probe would be disclosed later in the day. A special investigation team formed by Kannur rural police has been handling the case.

The burglary happened at the residence of K P Ashraf, a wholesale rice trader, near Valapattanam railway station. The family had been away for several days, attending a private function when the incident took place.

Upon returning on November 24, Ashraf discovered the valuables missing and filed a complaint the following day. The burglars broke into the house by cutting the grill of a kitchen window and accessing the locker in the bedroom. They found the locker keys inside a wardrobe, which they had broken open.

CCTV footage captured three individuals scaling the compound wall and entering the premises.