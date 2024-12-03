Thrissur: A 28-year-old man died in a bike crash late on Monday after his vehicle hit the tar waste carelessly dumped on the service road near Puthukkad National Highway, south of Thrissur. The deceased is Abhinand from Tirur.

Vishnu, an Anakkal native, was riding pillion. He sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a preliminary investigation, the bikers failed to notice the tar waste, police said. Locals said that the area has poor lighting and that such accidents will continue to occur unless the tar waste is removed promptly.