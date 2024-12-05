Kollam: Padmarajan (60), who murdered his wife Anila (44) by setting her on fire with petrol at Chemmanmukku late Tuesday, confessed to the crime before the police. As per his statement, the accused felt that Anila was trying to separate from him after she opened a new bakery in partnership with a male friend.

Padmarajan was presented before the Kollam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday. Police said the accused intercepted the victim's car near the Chemmanmukku Junction, within the Kollam City East Police Station limits, at around 9 pm. He poured petrol over the vehicle and set it ablaze.

Sony Joseph (39), an employee at Anila's bakery who was also travelling in the car, suffered injuries in the incident. After committing the crime, Padmarajan reportedly hailed an autorickshaw and surrendered at the Kollam East Police Station.

"Padmarajan picked up a fight with Anila over an investment made by her male friend Haneesh Lal in the bakery. The matter aggravated when Haneesh had a fight with Padmarajan, who decided to take revenge" said the officer.

Incidentally, the accused committed the crime hours after a panchayat member mediated a solution to the dispute. After the mediation, Haneesh decided to end the partnership after the money he had invested in the venture was returned.

"Padmarajan expected Haneesh to be present in Anila's car when she started for home from the bakery after closing it for the night. But it was her employee Sony who accompanied Anila in the car, while Haneesh followed in his scooter. When he reached Chemmanmukku Junction, Haneesh turned to the road to his house," police said.

At the junction, he deliberately rammed his vehicle into hers, forcing it to stop. Without stepping out, he poured petrol over her car and set it ablaze, police added.

Padmarajan's first wife, Usha, passed away in 2003, and he remarried Anila in 2004, according to the police.