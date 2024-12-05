Kasaragod: A cable car-modelled trolley-ropeway, designed with I-beams, an old bike wheel rim, and ropes, has become the trusted line of connectivity across the Paradala river for the residents of Neerchal village in Badiadka panchayat.

Earlier, residents of two wards of the Badiadka panchayat in Kerala's Kasaragod district crossed the river on a worn-out bridge made of rickety wooden log of arecanut trees.

As rain gains strength, the river swells, lashing the structure and often submerging it. Walking along the slippery log across a river in spate was risky. The villagers, including children and the elderly, had to walk an extra 6 km to reach their destination, battling bad weather and terrain during the monsoon. The people would have no option but to wait out the heavy rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was then that Bheemesha M, a 53-year-old farmer from Badiadka, chanced upon miniature models of trolley-ropeway at an expo in Mangalore in Karnataka. For someone, who was tired of failed pleas for a concrete foot bridge in his village, the model piqued interest. He got in touch with Professor Sunil Lakkundi of Vivekananda Engineering College and asked whether a ropeway could be a possible alternative.

"I had sent several written requests to the panchayat for a new concrete bridge, but nothing materialised. During heavy rains, the bridge was dangerous to walk on. It cost around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 each time to replace the wooden log," said Bheemesha.

With the help of a civil engineer and Professor Sunil, a team comprising students from the engineering college, built a trolley ropeway using a cross-sectional I-Beam, which can carry heavy load. The ropeway was installed eight feet above the water level, considering the possibility of floods. The team worked with construction materials sourced from Mangalore and Bengaluru at a workshop in Kasaragod.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parts were shifted to Bheemesha’s residence in a vehicle. Due to the challenging terrain, the team had to carry the partially constructed material on foot from his house to the riverbank. The ropes are connected to I-beams bolstered by concrete piers on either side and further buttressed by a stay wire. The trolley can carry around 200 kg.

When Bheemesha approached Sunil with the idea, he looked up videos of trolley ropeways to finalise the design. "This innovative trolley-ropeway is a sustainable and cost-effective solution for regions prone to floods, heavy rain, and difficult terrain. The installation will last 10 to 20 years with minimal maintenance, such as occasionally applying oil and grease.

The government should support such initiatives by providing subsidies. This ropeway can be a lifeline for students and villagers in remote areas, making commuting easier and safer during adverse conditions," said Professor Sunil.

"This particular model resembles cable cars, which are mostly seen in hilly regions of north India and other countries. Although cable car uses one rope, we have used two to ensure utmost safety," he added.