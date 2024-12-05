Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will submit an affidavit before the Kerala High Court on Friday regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Naveen Babu, then Kannur ADM. Pinarayi Vijayan government is likely to oppose a CBI probe into the death by suicide.

On November 26, Manjusha, wife of the deceased government official, approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe into his suicide and expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation. While considering her plea, the court had sought the government's stance. According to reports, the government is expected to back the probe by police's special investigation team.

The government has claimed no lapses in the probe under police. CPM also dismissed calls for the CBI probe into the ADM's death. Talking to the media, CPM general secretary MV Govindan argued that the party would not change its stance on CBI and alleged that the central agency was a caged parrot. At the same time, the party would continue to support Naveen Babu's family, he clarified.

In the plea before the HC, Manjusha alleged that police have been trying to save CPM's leader and former Kannur district committee member PP Divya, who is facing abetment to suicide charges. She argued that her husband's death was not a suicide but a murder.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his official quarters in Kannur on October 15, with reports suggesting he took his own life following public humiliation during his farewell event on October 14. Former Kannur District Panchayat president PP Divya had accused Naveen Babu of corruption for allegedly delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel outlet.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Kannur City police Commissioner Ajit Kumar is currently probing the case.