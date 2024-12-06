Malappuram: A nursing student was killed in a road accident on the Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway at Jubilee junction in Perinthalmanna here on Friday.



The deceased is P Neha (21) from Malappuram's Pookkottur, a third-year BSc nursing student at the Al Shifa Nursing College in Perinthalmanna.

The scooter, in which Neha was travelling as a pillion rider, collided head-on with a crane truck while waiting to turn the scooter.

The crane mowed down the college girl when she fell to the road. Her body which is currently kept at the mortuary of a private hospital in Perinthalmanna will be handed over to the family on Saturday after postmortem.