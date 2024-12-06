Newlywed woman found dead at husband's house in TVM
Thiruvananthapuram: A newlywed woman was found dead at her husband's residence at Palode here on Friday. The deceased is Kolachal Konnammoodu native Indhuja (25). Her husband Abhijith found her hanging from the window grill inside their bedroom when he reached home to have lunch. Manorama News reported that only Abhijith's grandmother was at home during the time of the suspected suicide.
Abhijith and Indhuja who were in a relationship for two years entered wedlock two months ago. The body is being kept at the mortuary of Nedumangad District Hospital.
Palode police registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe.
Indhuja was employed at a private laboratory in Palode.
