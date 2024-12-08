Kochi: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court against CPM state secretary M V Govindan, alleging a violation of judicial directions prohibiting meetings on public roads and road margins. The petitioner, N Prakash, a resident of Ernakulam, cited a 2010 High Court order instructing the Chief Secretary and law enforcement agencies not to permit such gatherings and to dismantle any stages or installations set up in violation.

The plea claims that the CPM held its Palayam area conference outside the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station in Thiruvananthapuram on December 5, erecting a stage that obstructed the road, reported PTI. The petitioner argues this act directly contravenes the court's orders and holds the respondents liable under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

Apart from Govindan, the State Police Chief, the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, and the Circle Inspector of the Vanchiyoor police station have also been named as respondents in the petition.