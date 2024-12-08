Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year-old girl was found dead in her house on Sunday. The deceased is Namitha, a second-year ITI student at Nedumangad. She was found hanging in the kitchen of her rented house. As per reports, she had gotten into an argument with her fiance hours before her death.

Namitha's fiance reportedly came to her house in the morning to talk to her. Later, when he could not reach her on the phone, he returned to the house to find her hanging. Though Namitha was taken to the hospital, she could not be saved. The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem.