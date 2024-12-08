Thiruvananthapuram: In the ongoing investigation into the death of a young woman, police are now investigating the involvement of her husband, Abhijith, and his friend. Induja (25), a newlywed, was found hanging at her husband’s house in Nandiyode Ilavattom on Friday.

In his statement, Abhijith alleged that his friend Ajaz assaulted Induja two days before her death. The assault reportedly occurred inside a car. Police are examining the motive behind the attack and have seized the mobile phones of both Abhijith and Ajaz for forensic analysis.

Officers have also uncovered information suggesting that Abhijith had attempted to distance himself from Induja. The Palode Police have registered a case against Abhijith for abetment to suicide and are interrogating him.

An arrest is expected to be recorded soon. While police initially classified the death as a suicide, they suspect family disputes may have contributed to the incident. Further investigations are underway.