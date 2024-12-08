The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Sunday issued notices to four officials—an administrative officer, an executive officer, and two guards—seeking explanations for allegedly granting preferential treatment to certain individuals, including actor Dileep, at Sabarimala. The incident, which reportedly caused inconvenience to devotees waiting in long queues, has recently drawn criticism.

The TDB has stated that further action will be taken if the officials’ responses are unsatisfactory. In a statement released on Sunday, the board emphasised its commitment to ensuring a smooth and accessible darshan for all devotees. “Each day, tens of thousands of pilgrims undertake arduous journeys through forests and hills to seek Lord Ayyappa's blessings. Our priority is to provide everyone with adequate facilities and a peaceful darshan experience,” the board said. It also announced stricter measures to prevent such occurrences and warned that officials failing to uphold their responsibilities would face strict consequences.

The controversy arose from Dileep's visit to Sabarimala on December 5, prompting the Kerala High Court to intervene. The court criticised the TDB and the police, stating that the actor's preferential treatment obstructed pilgrims during the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishnan S then issued a directive to ensure VIP darshan does not disrupt regular devotees. The bench highlighted that Dileep stood in the front row near the Sopanam throughout the 'Harivarasanam' (lullaby to Lord Ayyappa) until the temple closed for the day. The court also instructed the police to submit a detailed report on how the preferential treatment was facilitated.