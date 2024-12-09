Thrissur: A 28-year-old woman, Bibitha from Kottekkad, was stabbed multiple times by her ex-husband on Monday morning at Puthukkad in Thrissur. The attack occurred around 9 am when she was walking along the road.

The assailant, Lestin of Keechery Koola House, surrendered to the police immediately after the incident.

Sources said Bibitha was stabbed at least nine times. Locals quickly intervened and rushed her to the Puthukkad Taluk Hospital for primary treatment. She was later transferred to a private hospital in Thrissur for further care.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Bibitha is an employee at the SBI Bank in Puthukkad.