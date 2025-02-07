10 injured, 3 critical as car crashes into bus stop in Palakkad
Mail This Article
×
Palakkad: Around ten women were injured after a car lost control and crashed into a bus stop in Poothara here on Friday. Three people are in critical condition, as reported by Manorama News.
The accident occurred while the women were waiting for a bus on Pulinkkootam Road after finishing work at Manjapra. Three critically injured individuals have been shifted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, while others have been admitted to Palakkad District Hospital.
Vadakkenchery police have taken the driver and the vehicle into custody. According to the police, the car was driven by a resident of Alathur.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.