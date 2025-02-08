Malappuram: MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram, who is facing a probe in a cheating case related to the multi-crore CSR fund scam, sharply criticised the state government and Education Minister V Sivankutty. He argued that the government is targeting NGOs that have fallen victim to the fraud instead of pursuing the real culprits behind the large-scale scam spread across Kerala.

Addressing a press conference at Perinthalmanna on Saturday, the MLA claimed that he had given money to the NGO foundation, trusting the words of minister Sivankutty. His media interaction came a day after Perinthalmanna police booked him for cheating over a complaint related to the CSR scam.

"NGOs work for the people by doing what the government cannot. This scam was a serious intelligence failure," Najeeb Kanthapuram told the media.

He emphasised that NGOs, like the individuals who paid for the laptops, were also deceived. He alleged that instead of taking action against the fraudsters, the government is filing cases against NGOs. The MLA further claimed that the case against him was politically motivated.

“In 2023, Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the NGO foundation office. At the time, he stated that he was close to Ananthu Krishnan and extended the government’s full support to the organisation,” said the Muslim League MLA.

"We joined the initiative only in 2024, after the minister’s statement. So, who should be booked in the case first—us or the minister who encouraged this initiative?" Najeeb Kanthapuram questioned.

The MLA also revealed that the NGO foundation had not settled a Rs 1.8 crore payment to Mudra Foundation, an NGO operating from his office.

"If this was a scam, would we have invited applications through the MLA's office?" he asked.

He further pointed out that CPM MLA Prem Kumar led the project in Ottapalam and CPM Panchayat Presidents were also involved. Two societies running this initiative are controlled by the CPM, he added.

However, he assured that Mudra Foundation will return the money to the people who fell prey to the scam.

“ Those who lost money in Perinthalmanna need not worry, their money would be refunded,” he said.

"We are responsible for the funds collected from the beneficiaries. Anyone can inspect Mudra's audit report. The funds were collected explicitly for NGO purposes," he clarified. He urged that Kerala's NGOs should not be destroyed, as they are victims, not perpetrators.

Perinthalmanna police registered a case against MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram and his secretary based on a complaint by Pulamanthole resident Anupama. On September 25, 2024, she reportedly handed over Rs 21,000 to the NGO at the MLA's office after being assured that a laptop would be delivered within 40 days.