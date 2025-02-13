Pathanamthitta: Police arrested a notorious criminal and his woman friend in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl on Thursday.

The accused are Jaimon (42), known for his involvement in several serious criminal activities, including murder, and a 44-year-old woman, who is the mother of the survivor.

The pair had been absconding after allegedly committing the crime and were apprehended from their hideout in Karnataka following a strenuous operation, reported PTI.

According to police reports, Jaimon is accused of raping the girl with the assistance of her mother, who is further charged with helping to cover up the crime.

The assault occurred in the early hours of September 15, 2024, at a lodge near College Junction in Pathanamthitta. Police say Jaimon woke the survivor from her sleep, dragged her from the cot in front of her mother, and sexually assaulted her. The crime was uncovered when the Child Welfare Committee learned about it during a counselling session with the girl.

The initial complaint was filed at Balaramapuram Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram based on the survivor's statement. Since the incident took place in Pathanamthitta, the case was transferred there for further investigation.

Following the filing of the case, both Jaimon and the survivor's mother fled to Karnataka. Investigators gathered evidence from the lodge, examined records, and conducted medical tests on the survivor to strengthen the case.

The special investigation team tracked the accused through phone records and, with assistance from local police, located them in Mangaluru under the jurisdiction of the Mulki Police Station. They were arrested and transported back to Pathanamthitta, where they were identified by witnesses and formally arrested. Their mobile phones were seized, and after completing necessary legal procedures and medical tests, the accused were produced before the court.

The District Police Chief assured that the survivor’s welfare would be prioritised and that the investigation would be completed promptly to submit the charge sheet. Police confirmed that Jaimon has a criminal history, including involvement in 11 cases, such as a murder case at Kalikavu Police Station in Malappuram, as well as other offences, including rape, theft, and POCSO violations. Jaimon has also served a prison sentence for a previous rape case, authorities added.