Kochi: A 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman whom he had befriended through social media, police said on Sunday.

Based on the complaint of the victim, Kalamassery police arrested Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode on Saturday.

The woman alleged that Nishal had raped her twice after threatening to post her objectionable videos and photos on social media. He also threatened to send those videos and photos to her husband as well.

Investigators said that there are similar cases against the accused in various police stations. He was produced before a local court here which remanded him to judicial custody.