The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began search operations on Tuesday at various properties owned by the accused in cases related to the CSR scam. The raids began in the morning and are underway at 12 locations, including the residences of Congress leader Lali Vincent and Sai Gramam Global Trust Chairman K N Anand Kumar. Offices of Anand Kumar and Ananthu Krishnan, the mastermind behind the scam, are also being raided. The ED officials are collecting documents from offices and establishments of various trusts allegedly linked to the scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a probe to find out whether the prime accused, Anand Kumar, had laundered the funds he received through the CSR scam. The ED’s Kochi unit has received instructions to examine and register cases. The Crime Branch has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police MJ Sojan to probe the multi-crore CSR fund scam. The magnitude of the scam unfolded with Muvattupuzha police filing a case against Ananthu Krishnan for fraud, and later, similar complaints surfaced from other districts. All the cases related to the scam were then handed over to the Crime Branch.

Kerala police received thousands of complaints regarding the fake CSR fund scam, in which numerous people were tricked into making payments for the purchase of scooters, laptops, and home appliances at half price. Even after making the payments, no product was delivered to the people after 40 days. The investors grew suspicious and moved police stations to file complaints.