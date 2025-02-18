Kasaragod: A fruit vendor was arrested with 25.9 gm of MDMA after arriving in Kasaragod town on a KSRTC bus from his hometown, Uppala, near Manjeshwar, police said.

Crime Branch DySP T Uthamdas identified the accused as Muhammad Shameer B A (28), a resident of Railway Station Road in Uppala. Due to his previous involvement in a narcotics case, he had been under surveillance as part of the district’s anti-drug campaign.

On Monday, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) received a tip-off saying Shameer was arriving with drugs. "We believe he came to sell the party drug to prospective buyers. Nothing else explains the large quantity in his possession," said DySP Uthamdas.

Legally, 0.5 gm of psychotropic drugs such as MDMA -- primarily known for its stimulant and hallucinogenic properties -- is considered a small quantity. Anything above 10 gm is considered a commercial quantity, and if convicted, they would face rigorous imprisonment between 10 years to 20 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Shameer was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks. "We will be applying for his police custody for questioning. He appears to be a key link in drug trafficking in the district," said DySP Uthamdas.