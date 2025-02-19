Kozhikode: A 29-year-old woman, who was a teacher at a lower primary school at Kodanchery, was found hanging at her house in Kattipara.

Aleena Benny, a teacher at the St Joseph LP School in Kodanchery, was found hanging inside her room. Her father, Benny, alleged that she was distressed over not being paid at her previous job for five years. Before working at Kodanchery, she worked at a school in Kattipara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benny alleged that the corporate manager at the Kattipara school made her write an affidavit rescinding her salary and other benefits for the five years she worked there. He claimed his daughter took her life due to the emotional stress caused by this.

Earlier in the day, Aleena's colleagues tried to call her and informed her father when she failed to return her calls. When Benny came to her place, he found his daughter hanging.