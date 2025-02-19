Thiruvananthapuram: Amid controversy within the Congress over his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala’s LDF government, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was invited by DYFI to attend its startup festival. DYFI national president AA Rahim and state secretary VK Sanoj personally visited Tharoor at his Delhi residence to extend the invitation.



The event 'Mafaso' will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on March 1 and 2, with the chief minister set to inaugurate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Tharoor is unlikely to attend despite the personal invitation due to prior commitments in other states. DYFI confirmed that he will not be in Kerala on those dates and that he has conveyed his best wishes for the event.

Tharoor’s recent article highlighting industrial growth, including in the startup sector, sparked a major controversy within Congress. Following this, Rahul Gandhi summoned him to Delhi for discussions. DYFI’s invitation comes in the wake of these developments.