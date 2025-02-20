Thiruvananthapuram: A contempt petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court against the ongoing protest by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that it is obstructing roads and footpaths. The protest, which began on February 10, 2025, is said to be in violation of a previous court directive prohibiting demonstrations on public roads.



The petition claims that the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association has defied the High Court’s order dated 23 June 2010 in WP(C) No. 19253 of 2010, where a Division Bench had directed government agencies—including the PWD, police, revenue, and local authorities—not to permit meetings on public roads or road margins. The case also names MLAs Ramesh Chennithala, M Vincent, K K Rema, and former MLA Joseph M Puthuserry for participating and speaking at the protest, alleging that their involvement contributes to the violation of the court order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu has instructed the Registry to present the contempt petition before a Special Bench for further hearing.

ASHA workers have been protesting against their low honorarium, demanding an increase from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, along with retirement benefits and the release of pending payments. However, the contempt plea alleges that the protest encroaches on public pathways and roads, with chairs placed along the footpath and street near the Secretariat, causing inconvenience to commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner asserts that the police are responsible for removing any structures or installations that block public roads and footpaths, as per the High Court’s earlier directive. The case also names the State Chief Secretary, State Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, and the local Station House Officer, stating that they have a duty to ensure public pathways remain unobstructed. Additionally, the District General Secretary, General Secretary, District President, and a state member of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association have been made respondents for allegedly organising the protest in violation of the court order. The matter will now be heard by the Special Bench, with further action expected based on its findings.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)