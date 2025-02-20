Idukki/Kottayam: A three-year-old girl from Kattappana, Ekaparnika V Nair, whose death at the Institute of Child Health (ICH), Kottayam, sparked complaints of medical negligence, had a congenital birth defect which may have led to her death, Kattappana police probing the complaint said quoting autopsy findings. Samples have been collected and sent for chemical analysis to confirm the findings.

Ekaparnika, the youngest daughter of Asha and Vishnu Soman, was admitted to the ICH on February 17 with abdominal pain. Her death was confirmed at 10 am on February 18. The family alleged that hospital authorities failed to provide adequate care for the child, and their negligence led to her death. They also filed a complaint at the Kattappana police station. The police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a probe.

Meanwhile ICH Superintendent Dr Jayaprakash KP has submitted an internal inquiry report to the Principal, Government Medical College, Kottayam. "Initial inquiry doesn't show any negligence on the part of the hospital staff. The child was brought with abdominal pain. She was subjected to an ultrasound scan, and the results were normal. They took the child home, and later at night, the girl vomited and was brought to the hospital again. She was dehydrated and was administered fluids. We understand that she had a birth defect. The final autopsy report is yet to be received. The internal probe was to find out if there were lapses or gross medical negligence," said Jayaprakash.

The autopsy revealed that the child had a congenital defect called Diaphragmatic Hernia (hole in the diaphragm). This defect occurs when the diaphragm, the muscle wall separating the abdominal cavity from the chest cavity, is not fully formed. Abdominal organs move through the hole and press onto the chest, and intestinal contents can also reach the lungs because of this condition, a child specialist said. It can cause a dip in oxygen levels, fits and collapse of the lungs.

Relatives allege that the medical team failed to detect this defect and didn't treat the girl properly, which led to her death. The First information report (FIR) shows that the girl first complained of stomach ache on February 11. She was taken to Kattappana Cooperative Hospital, where she was treated and cured. On February 17, she again complained of pain and was taken to ICH, Kottayam.