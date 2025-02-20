Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Kerala, warning of a 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal in isolated areas on February 20 and 21.



With temperatures already soaring in several parts of the state, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued precautionary guidelines for the public. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious as extreme heat could lead to health issues such as heatstroke, sunburn and dehydration.