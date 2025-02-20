Mananthavady: The Kerala Forest Department’s Rapid Response Teams (RRT) on Thursday began an extensive combing operation to track and drive away a tiger that has been spreading fear in Thalappuzha under the North Wayanad Forest Division. The search covers both plantation zones and forest areas.

The search mission involves over 100 forest officials, including animal tracking experts, veterinarians and range officers. The teams have been divided into four groups to cover key locations, including Johnsonkunnu, Kambippalam, and 43rd Mile, where the animal’s pug marks were found.

“An eight-year-old female tiger is already registered in the department’s database. It has been resting in marshy plantation areas near human settlements during the day and hunting at night. To monitor its movements, the forest department has installed live cameras and camera traps at various locations, including 43rd Mile, where recent sightings and pug marks were recorded,” said North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Martin Lowell.

He added that the department plans to drive the tigress back into the forest after driving it away from human habitats. However, he urged residents to remain vigilant at night, as the tigress may roam nearby for a few more days.

Amid the ongoing search, the Government Engineering College in the area has shifted to online classes, with students expressing fears about attending campus due to the tiger's presence.