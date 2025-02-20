The Forest Department has initiated measures to ensure sufficient water for wildlife in Wayanad as rising temperatures exacerbate water scarcity in the forests. The department is constructing brushwood check dams in jungle streams at all possible locations.

The South Wayanad Forest Division has already built 17 check dams, with work ongoing as part of a larger plan to construct over 50 such structures to maintain water availability inside the forests.

Wayanad is the most water-rich region among the contiguous forest zones of the Nilgiri Biosphere, which includes Nagarhole National Park and Bandipur National Park in Karnataka, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala. The annual wildlife migration to Wayanad’s forests begins in December when water levels in streams across the Deccan Plateau's sanctuaries drop alarmingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajith K Raman, the brushwood check dams are built using natural materials such as brushwood, slush, stones, and decayed wood—all sourced from the jungle itself.

"Even if the stream is too thin, the water collected will recharge the sources and cater to various animal species, quenching their thirst," he said. "We hope this will help reduce human-animal conflicts in the district. As check dams retain water, they can prevent animals from straying into farmlands in search of water."

He added that maintaining water sources within the forests would ensure that a significant number of herbivores, such as deer, bison, and elephants, remain inside, in turn supporting the carnivores that rely on them for food.

ADVERTISEMENT

The method has proven successful in recent years, yielding positive results. The Forest Department also utilises indigenous knowledge from forest-dwelling communities to identify water sources and manage stream flow without harming the environment.

According to data from the South Wayanad Forest Division, the initial target was to construct 53 brushwood check dams across various forest ranges. However, only 17 have been completed so far.

The redeployment of field staff to address rising human-animal conflicts has contributed to the delay. These check dams not only provide drinking water for wildlife but also rejuvenate the entire ecosystem, preventing it from drying out and degrading.

The Forest Department noted that rising temperatures in the forests are driving wild elephants and other animals into human settlements in search of cooler environments and water. Forest fires and reduced green cover have further aggravated the situation, leading to severe water shortages within the forest areas.