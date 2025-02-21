Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former MLA PC George, who has been booked for allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community during a television debate.



Justice PV Kunhikrishnan rejected the application. The detailed order is awaited.

On February 17, the High Court expressed its dismay over George's repeatedly violating judicial orders. The bench had orally observed: "When the High Court issues orders, you violate them and return seeking relief. What guarantee do we have that you will not do the same again? The only option left is for you to surrender."

The case against George alleges that he made inflammatory remarks against the Muslim community, branding them as terrorists and communalists. He was also accused of stating that no Muslim living in India was free from terrorism and that they should migrate to Pakistan.

A case was registered under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with penalties for causing nuisance and violating public order.

Senior counsel P Vijayabhanu, appearing for George, argued that his client had no intention of promoting hatred and that the charges under the BNS were not applicable, as there was no deliberate attempt to incite violence. He also pointed out that George had apologised for his remarks and urged the court to grant him bail.



However, the state opposed his plea, citing previous instances where he had made similar provocative statements. The prosecution argued that the High Court had earlier granted him bail on the condition that he would refrain from making such remarks, but he had disregarded the court's orders. The state maintained that there was no assurance he would not repeat the offence.