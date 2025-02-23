Four-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again sparked debate within his party, asserting that the Congress in Kerala suffers from a leadership vacuum. Citing independent opinion polls, he said he is at the top of leadership stakes in the state. Tharoor stated that if the party wishes to leverage his leadership, he is willing, but if not, he has other commitments.

Speaking on a podcast for an English daily, Tharoor’s comments came amid the ongoing political storm over his praise for the LDF government’s economic management in Kerala. Addressing speculations about his political future, he remarked that while the party might assume he has no alternatives, he has his books, global speaking engagements, and other responsibilities.

Tharoor recalled that senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Ramesh Chennithala, had persuaded him to leave a comfortable life in the US following his tenure at the United Nations to enter Indian politics. He also emphasised the need for Congress to expand its appeal beyond its traditional voter base, citing his own broad support in Thiruvananthapuram as an example. He warned that unless the party takes steps to attract new voters, it risks remaining in the opposition for a third consecutive term in Kerala.

On the controversy surrounding his praise for the Kerala government, Tharoor reiterated that he has always spoken fearlessly on matters of national and state interest, even when it meant acknowledging the achievements of political rivals. He cited his past instances of lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he does not weigh political implications when expressing views he believes in.

Dismissing speculation about a potential party switch, Tharoor stated that disagreement with certain aspects of a party does not mean one should leave it.

Meanwhile, Congress leader K Muraleedharan urged the party to utilise Tharoor’s strengths, particularly his ability to engage in parliamentary debates and connect with young voters. CPM leader EP Jayarajan echoed Tharoor’s concerns, stating that Congress had already benefited greatly from his contributions.