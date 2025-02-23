Palakkad: A toddler died in a road accident involving a car and a private bus at Thrithala here on Sunday. The deceased is Faihan (1), son of Abbas and Raheena from Kumbidi. Seven people sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were rushed to private hospitals in Pattambi and Kunnamkulam.

The accident occurred on a stretch of the Ponnani-Pattambi road on Sunday morning. According to witnesses, the car en route to Pattambi collided head-on with the bus operating on the Ponnani-Pattambi route.

The Kumbidi natives were returning home after receiving their relatives from Kozhikode International Airport. Police suspect that the car driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.