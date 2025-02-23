Thirty sovereigns of gold stolen from locked house in Kozhikode
Mail This Article
Kozhikode: Mukkam police began a probe on Saturday after thirty sovereigns of gold were stolen from a locked house at Kumaranellur near Mukkom, Kozhikode. The family members were away to attend a function when the gold was stolen from the house of Sareena.
The family members were away on Saturday night between 8 pm and 9.30 pm. When they returned they noticed that a few roof tiles were displaced. The fan was switched on. The gold was kept in jewellery boxes underneath the mattress in a bedroom. After returning from a function, the family members found all the wardrobes open.
"We suspect the culprit is someone who knows us and the surroundings well. On the left side of our house, there is a mosque. The lights in the mosque were switched off," said Dilshana Fathima, daughter of Sareena. Dilshana kept her gold in her parents' house.