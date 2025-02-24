Kannur: Amid protests over the death of a couple in a wild elephant attack, Forest Minister AK Saseendran reached Aralam on Monday and announced an emergency aid of Rs 10 lakh to the victims’ family. He also offered a temporary job to a kin of the deceased. The announcements came after the minister convened an all-party meeting.

Responding to criticism over the forest department’s failure to prevent wild elephant attacks at Aralam Farm, the minister assured residents that swift action would be taken to address their concerns. During the all-party meeting held at the Aralam Panchayat office on Monday, he announced the department’s plans to drive away elephants from the farm.

Following the assurance from the minister, villagers ended their protest and allowed the ambulances to take the bodies to the couple's house.

The forest department will deploy additional personnel in the Rapid Response Teams to chase the wild elephants away from the farm. This mission will commence on Monday night itself. The minister also promised that temporary fencing would be installed at the farm using the Disaster Management Fund.

Speaking to Manorama News, the minister acknowledged lapses in the forest department’s efforts to install a fence to prevent wild animal attacks at the farm. He confirmed that fencing work would begin in the first week of March. Additionally, the department is planning to install an AI-equipped solar wall at Aralam Farm.

Meanwhile, Aralam residents are continuing their protest by blocking the ambulance carrying the bodies of the couple killed in the elephant attack. They have declared that they will not end the protest until the forest minister visits the site. Manorama News reported that an all-party delegation will meet with the protesters to pacify them. It is understood that the minister will visit the bereaved family once the agitation ends.

During the all-party meeting, the minister urged the protesters to end their agitation and allow the family members to pay their last respects to the deceased couple.

Velli and Leela, natives of the 13th block in Aralam, were trampled to death by an elephant on Sunday evening. Following this, residents launched a protest, criticising the forest department for its failure to prevent wild elephant attacks in the area.