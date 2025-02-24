Kozhikode: A second-year student of the Government Law College, Kozhikode, was found hanging at the PG accommodation she was staying in on Monday.

Mousa Mehris Kaithakkal (21), daughter of Rasheed Kaithakkal from Pavaratty, Thrissur, was found hanging from a fan around 3.40 pm.

Mousa was at the college hours before she was found hanging by her friends. Chevayur police have registered a case under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The mortal remains were shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for the autopsy.