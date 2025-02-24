Law student found hanging in Kozhikode
Mail This Article
×
Kozhikode: A second-year student of the Government Law College, Kozhikode, was found hanging at the PG accommodation she was staying in on Monday.
Mousa Mehris Kaithakkal (21), daughter of Rasheed Kaithakkal from Pavaratty, Thrissur, was found hanging from a fan around 3.40 pm.
Mousa was at the college hours before she was found hanging by her friends. Chevayur police have registered a case under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The mortal remains were shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for the autopsy.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.