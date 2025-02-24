Kozhikode: A pet dog was reportedly preyed upon by a wild animal in Kodiyathur late on Sunday. The dog's head remained chained while its body was taken, leading locals to suspect it to be a leopard attack.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm at Thottumukkom, at the residence of Kakkanattu Mathew. Family members were alerted by the continuous barking of their pet dogs and, upon inspecting the surroundings, spotted a wild animal. They later found that one of their dogs was attacked and that its head was still secured to the chain.

"When we checked, we saw an animal resembling a leopard. It had a long tail. About half an hour later, we spotted it again," said Mathew’s wife, Marry Mathew.

Following the report, forest officials from the Peedikappara section of the Thamarassery range, led by deputy range officer P Subeer, visited the site. They confirmed that a wild animal attack had occurred and announced plans to install surveillance cameras to monitor wildlife activity in the area.

"We haven’t found any paw prints or excrement at the spot, but the way the pet dog was taken suggests a leopard. To confirm, we need to track it using cameras," said Subeer.

Forest department has installed surveillance cameras on the spot where the dog was found killed.

Forest officials install camera. Photo: Special Arrangement

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported at Parathodu, near Mysore Mala in Karassery grama panchayat, where a wild animal took a pet dog. The forest department later confirmed it was a wild cat.

Meanwhile, on the same night as the Kodiyathur attack, two youngsters reported spotting a leopard-like animal at Pattothu in Koodaranhi. They saw the animal in a residential area while returning from Mukkam and informed the grama panchayat authorities, who relayed the information to the forest department.

"Pattothu is a residential area close to the town, with no direct forest connection. However, Vallathayipara in Karassery grama panchayat, where leopard sightings are frequently reported, lies on the other side of the river," said Panchayat President Adarsh Joseph. A month ago, a leopard was captured in Perumboola, a residential area bordering the forest in Koodaranhi, using a trap set up by the forest department.