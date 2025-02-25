Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of the five people murdered by 23-year-old Afan in the state capital were laid to rest on Tuesday evening. Manorama News reported that all bodies were taken to their respective homes after autopsy at Government Medical College Hospital by noon.

Last rites of Afan’s grandmother, Salma Beevi (88), his brother, Afsan (13), his uncle, Abdul Latheef (69), and his aunt, Shajida (59), were performed at Pangode Juma Masjid.

Before the funeral ceremony, Afsan's body was kept for public homage at Perumala LP School. Hundreds of people paid last respects his three family members at Pangode Madrasa.

The mortal remains of Farsana (19), the accused's girlfriend, were laid to rest at Chirayinkeezhu Kattumurakkal Juma Masjid. After autopsy at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, her body was taken to her house at Mukkannur.

According to the police, the accused, Afan, surrendered before the Venjaramoodu police, claiming to have killed six people. However, his mother survived the attack and is currently admitted to Sree Gokulam Medical College Hospital.

Afan bludgeoned five people to death with a hammer on Monday within six hours at three different houses.

His arrest has not yet been recorded, as he is currently hospitalized at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after claiming to have consumed poison. The police have not officially disclosed details of the case, including the motive behind the murders and the weapon used.

A team of police officers visited Afan at the hospital and recorded his statement on Tuesday evening.