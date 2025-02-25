Thiruvananthapuram: South Zone IG Syamsundar confirmed that Afan is the sole accused in the murders of five people at Venjaramoodu. Speaking to the media, he stated that the accused used the same weapon to attack all the victims. The police recovered the weapon on Tuesday.

The Home Department will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Rural SP KS Sudarshan to probe the case. The team will include four officers of CI rank. Currently, the Venjaramoodu and Pangode police have registered three cases over the mass killings.

The police have planned to take Afan into custody for detailed interrogation once he is discharged from the hospital.

On Monday evening, Afan walked into the Venjaramoodu police station, claiming that he had killed six people. The police confirmed five deaths and immediately rushed his mother, Shemi, to the hospital. He had bludgeoned five people to death with a hammer, including his 13-year-old brother, Afsan, his girlfriend, Farsana, and his grandmother, Salma Beevi. His paternal uncle, Latheef, and Latheef’s wife, Sajitha, were also among the victims. The murders were executed within six hours at three different locations.