Thiruvananthapuram: Residents of Perumala Arch Junction were used to seeing Afan ride his bike with his younger brother, Afsan, as the pillion rider. Despite their ten-year age gap, the two shared a close bond. Now, they are in shock, struggling to believe that Afan could have killed his own brother in the horrific mass murder.

With their father working abroad, Afan had taken on a protective role, ensuring Afsan was cared for. Neighbours said he was deeply involved in his younger brother’s studies. Afan tried to shield his brother from their mother’s illness and the family’s financial struggles.

Before the murder, Afan took Afsan to a hotel and bought him kuzhimanthi. The remnants of the meal, along with a soft drink, were later found on a chair in the veranda of their house. It's unclear whether Afsan packed the leftovers because he couldn’t finish them or if Afan brought them home for their mother, Shemi. Only further questioning of Afan can provide answers.

Police suspect that financial struggles, combined with his mother’s cancer and his inability to watch her suffer, may have pushed him to commit the horrific crimes.