Palakkad: A 15-year-old girl and her 23-year-old cousin brother were found dead by hanging at different locations at Pathichira, Muthalamada, in Palakkad, on Thursday.

The deceased are Archana Ayyappan, a Class 10 student, and Gireesh Krishnan, a daily wage worker. Gireesh was found hanging inside a nearby forest area around 2 pm by his friends, who had gone searching for him after noticing he was missing, said Parayampallam ward member Manikantan B. Later, around 5 pm, Archana was found hanging from a roof beam in the drawing room of her house when her mother returned from work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Manikantan, Archana’s family had previously approached the police with a complaint against Gireesh, alleging that he was disturbing her. The matter was settled by compromise, and no case was filed.

The bodies were shifted to the District Hospital, Palakkad.

Archana is survived by her father, a painter, and her mother, a construction worker. Gireesh is survived by his mother and sister.