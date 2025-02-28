Kochi: Kerala’s Agriculture Minister P Prasad turned a ‘vegetable vendor’ on Friday as the state government launched a unique initiative to promote direct sales of harvested produce by farmers. Prasad sold spinach at Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha district as he flagged off a vehicle carrying vegetables produced by the farmers in the area to Kochi city.

The initiative called ‘Cheeravandi’ (spinach cart) is aimed at helping farmers find consumers in areas outside their vicinity. “It is our collective responsibility to help and protect farmers when they face difficulties. We should give them the support to sell their produces. With the Cheeravandi initiative, consumers in Ernakulam city can directly purchase vegetables cultivated by the farmers in Kanjikuzhi without using toxic substances,” the minister said.

He stressed the relevance of leafy vegetables for a healthy life and the scope of the vast market in Ernakulam. Calling the initiative only a beginning, the minister urged the officials in the Agriculture Department to facilitate such opportunities for farmers in other parts of the state, too.

“The agriculture department will arrange facilities for farmers to sell their produces through local interventions in areas where they face difficulties to sell,” Prasad said.

Cheeravandi will sell spinach and other vegetables in the Ernakulam district three days a week. The sales are being done under the leadership of S P Sujith, a Kanjikuzhi native farmer who is famed for his vlogs featuring his work on the field. P T Sreejamol, a Kudumbashree worker from Kanjikuzhi, drives the carrier vehicle.

Prasad performed the first sale by handing over a bunch of spinach to B R Sreelekha, deputy director of the Agriculture Department. Vaikom MLA C K Asha was the chief guest at the low-key event.

The itinerary of the Spinach vehicle includes Vyttila Jn, High Court Jn, Kakkanad Civil Station and Edappally Toll Jn.